Upshur County Rural Electric warns customers about home inspection scam

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is warning the community about a scam.

According to URECC, a man claiming to be from their company visited an elderly customer claiming he needed to “inspect her home outside and inside.” If this happens to you, call law enforcement then call URECC.

The company said any employee of theirs will be wearing a branded URECC shirt and driving a vehicle with the logo on the door. In addition to that, URECC employees will never enter your home.

If you’re unsure if someone if from URECC, you can call their main line at 903-843-2536.