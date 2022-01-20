Upshur County Rural Electric warns customers about home inspection scam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
scam alert_1536696783194.jpg.jpg

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur County Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is warning the community about a scam.

According to URECC, a man claiming to be from their company visited an elderly customer claiming he needed to “inspect her home outside and inside.” If this happens to you, call law enforcement then call URECC.

The company said any employee of theirs will be wearing a branded URECC shirt and driving a vehicle with the logo on the door. In addition to that, URECC employees will never enter your home.

If you’re unsure if someone if from URECC, you can call their main line at 903-843-2536.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51