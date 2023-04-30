UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office purchased 7 rifle-rated ballistic vests for their seven school resource officer deputies with money from a recent donation.

“The safety of our students is a major priority for the Sheriffs Office and our SRO’S. It is also equally important to provide the ones that protect our students with the equipment needed to accomplish their goal. “Thank you!!” Mr. and Mrs. Rainey for making this possible.” Upshur County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The money was donated to the sheriff’s office by Joe and Michelle Rainey of Gilmer, according to authorities. The left over funds were enough to buy one of the SRO’s a ‘soft’ ballistic vest as well, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office added in a Facebook post.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office shared this photo of the vests with the following officers from left to right:

Sheriff Larry Webb

Deputy Tony Brasher

Deputy Tim Scott

Deputy Toby Laughlin

Deputy John Finney

According to the sheriff’s office, the three other SROs not pictured could not attend because they work with Diana ISD and were participating in a safety drill.