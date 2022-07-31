GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Many school districts have been training staff and students in case of an active shooter since the Uvalde shooting back in May.

Though, schools are no longer the only ones preparing to defend their community. Law enforcement in Upshur County is making sure that churches are also doing their part, as churches are not perceived as a serious crime risk and security measures are often inadequate.

“Active shooting is a part of what we’re doing today, but we are actually doing a seminar over the whole security part of the system of the church,” said Upshur County Sheriff, Larry Webb.

On Saturday, Sheriff Webb conducted the third safety seminar for churches in the area. The Sheriff’s office is recommending proactive prevention strategies to take in case of an emergency.

“We’ve been truly blessed here in Upshur County that it hasn’t happened here. But the safety seminar that we are putting on today maybe will help the churches today better secure their churches when they go back and come up with a security plan that will make their churches a lot safer,” said Sheriff Webb.

10 different churches were in attendance, all learning to target harden their community by implementing strict access control, key management with staff and running in-depth background checks even for volunteers.

Sheriff Webb recommends identifying issues in the overall security of church facilities. Churches can present unique vulnerabilities and are often left unlocked for extended periods of time for members to come and go as they choose.

Target hardening your community includes security alarms, adequate lighting near all entrances and parking lots and having a thorough visitor identification and registration list. For churches located in rural areas, a security and medical team is especially vital.

“For one, our particular church is 20 to 30 minutes from first responder protection. So, our security team is designed to protect our congregation and we also have inside our security team- a medical team. We have 2 nurses and an EMT. If you’re 30 minutes from first responders, you got to try and do something to save a life,” said Paul Williams, team leader at Frontier Cowboy Church.

In case of an active shooter on church property, concealed carry is allowed. As long as you are legally and lawfully able to carry a handgun, House Bill 1927 allows you to do so.

“If we’ve got enough training, we can react to that and be able to help safe lives,” said Williams.

Churches in attendance for Saturday’s seminar were:

Gilmer Church of Nazarene

First Baptist Church Gilmer

Barbwire Halo Baptist Church

Mount Zion Baptist Church

Zion Hill Baptist Church

Sit’em Down Cowboy Church

Glade Creek Church

New Wave Church

Crosspointe Church

Midway Baptist

Graceton Church of Christ

Upshur County Sheriff’s office plans to host another church safety seminar in the near future. If your church community is interested, contact the Sheriff’s office for more information: 903-843-2541. For more on House Bill 1927, click here.