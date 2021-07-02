Upshur County Sheriff’s Office asks community for prayers after investigator passes away

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday an investigator with the department died recently.
Marc Rider collapsed when he arrived home after work. Later, he was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
Rider’s funeral arrangements are still being arranged.
“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote the sheriff’s office.
