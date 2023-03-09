UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office held a gun range ceremony dedication on Thursday.

The event was at 1426 Cottonwood Road, and the range is going to give law enforcement more space to practice shooting.

“It’s something we thought we’d never have and would be arranged,” Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said.

The sheriff’s office requested funding from the Upshur County Commissioners Court, and they obtained $50,000. The gun range was created in one year, and the sheriff’s office also received funds from other donors.

Everyone involved with the project attended the ceremony. Law enforcement from other East Texas counties will also be welcomed at the gun range.