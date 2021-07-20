Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports first cases of COVID-19 within county jail

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its first cases of COVID-19 within the Upshur County Jail.

Three weeks ago, medical staff within the jail confirmed cases from both inmates and employees. After the cases were confirmed, mitigation steps were immediately implemented.

The UCSO said that these are the first confirmed cases within the jail since the beginning of the pandemic.

Visitation has been suspended for 30 days for safety of jail inmates, jail employees, and the public.

No one to date has been hospitalized and current symptoms have been mild to moderate.

As this illness is highly contagious, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has restricted the booking of inmates unless it is significantly necessary.

Deputies will continue to arrest any persons who present an immediate threat to public safety.

The U.C.S.O jail coordinated with the Texas Jail Commission, the Texas State Health Department and the local jail doctor to treat the illnesses.

Earlier this year, three negative pressure cells were completed to assist with controlling the spread of any contagious illness and will be utilized now.