UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation has experienced more than 7,000 meter outages.

The company said that they are working to get proper equipment in place to quickly and safely restore electricity for 7,080 affected meters.

According to the company’s Facebook page, they reported 5,378 meters out around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Those affected by the outage can report through the URECC Smarthub app or by calling 903-680-2100 or 866-804-1674.