TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are looking for the rightful owner of an urn with ashes found next to a dumpster.

“We don’t often get found property like this but when we do, we want to get it back to, well someone,” the Tyler Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The urn was found on Jan. 3 in the 4700 block of DC Drive next to a dumpster.

“We’d hate to not be able to give the person back to their family,” the post said. “We don’t know who left it.”

If you are missing an urn or know anything about this one, you can contact the TPD Property Unit at 903-531-1075.