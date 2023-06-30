TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a crash happened near the intersection of US 59 North and US 84 West Friday afternoon and has closed traffic on US 59 North.

Officials said that US 59 South is being rerouted on to US 84 West and drivers can travel to Garrison by US 259 or FM 95.

HazMat is responding to the scene and signs are being set up in Nacogdoches to reroute traffic. According to authorities, the crash could take up to six hours to clear.

“Be prepared for delays or choose an alternate route,” officials said.