GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Eastbound US Highway 80 shut down after pedestrian crash happened in the highway’s 4000 block on Thursday, the Grand Saline Fire Department said.

GSFD said they were called out to the scene of the pedestrian versus vehicle crash where injuries were reported around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a press release, the road is shut down so that the Department of Public Safety can investigate the crash.