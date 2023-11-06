HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, the Eastex Telephone Cooperative was awarded $25,000,000 by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to expand broadband in Cherokee county.

The award is expected to connect more than 1,200 homes and around 200 farms.

“Our mission is to make sure every rural American is served. That’s the place where our emphasis is,” said Andy Berke, administrator, USDA Rural Utilities Service.

Under the federal reconnect program, Eastex will be able to install and provide fiber infrastructure.

“You can sell the goods you’re making in Chicago or New York from East Texas. You can study wherever you want from East Texas, or go see a doctor from this. There’s so much opportunity open to you by this,” said Berke.

The fiber network monthly cost will be kept low for anyone who qualifies.

“The president made sure that there was a $30 a month voucher that anybody could get if they made 200% of poverty or less,” said Berke.

However, it might take some time for officials to get to some areas.

“It might be a year before you see us get there but if you can sign up now, we know who to do drops to when we go,” said Rusty Dorman, General manager for Eastex Telephone Cooperative.

Texans will be able to accept more money for broadband from the state by casting their vote Tuesday.

“Proposition 8 will bring $1.8 billion to the rural fund to support fiber to the rural areas of Texas,” said Dorman.