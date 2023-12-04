WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Patient care is now being affected because of the recent ransomware attack on UT Health East Texas.

Patricia Cowan and her sister told KETK they have to wait for a daily phone call to see if she’ll receive the daily cancer treatment that she desperately needs.

“Someone is using people’s lives as a way to make money,” said Dorothea Adams.

It’s been almost two weeks since UT Health East Texas experienced a ransomware attack and patients are now feeling the impact.

“It hasn’t been fun,” said Patricia Cowan.

Cowan lives with her sister in Whitehouse and is a cancer patient. But because the attack has affected their machines ability to function, she now faces the obstacle of having to travel 45 minutes just to get care.

“When we called to double check, they said they’re machine was down and we had to move it to Athens,“ said Cowan.

It’s still not a guarantee she will get treatment.

“Once we got there, we found out that their machine was down,” added Cowan.

Cowan can’t travel by herself and relies a lot on her sister for help.

“My treatment rests solely on the ability of my sister who has a full-time job,” she said.

Her sister said it’s making her career tough at times.

“I’m out longer from work,” said Adams. “It means me bringing things home and getting up at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

The family said the UT Health staff continues to do all they can.

“They all have been as kind as they can possibly be,” Cowan said.

UT Health East Texas told KETK in a statement on Monday, “safely caring for patients remains our highest priority,” said Director of Communications Allison Pollan.

“If the money is what they’re after, they should consider other ways of making money,” Cowan added.

Pollan also said to KETK, “We continue to work diligently to restore systems as quickly and as safe as possible.”