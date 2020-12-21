UT Board of Regents unanimously approves Dr. Kirk Calhoun as next UT Tyler president

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The UT Board of Regents formally approved naming Dr. Kirk Calhoun as the next president of UT Tyler, effective January 4 of next year.
The vote was unanimous and widely expected after Calhoun was nominated six months ago. UT Tyler and the UT Health Science Center at Tyler are merging to create a single, integrated university
Calhoun had served as president of UT Health Science Center at Tyler since 2002 and is the chairman of UT Health East Texas, a 10-hospital health system that serves East Texas.
Regent Board Chairman Kevin Eltife, the former Mayor of Tyler, said that the merge would not have been possible without the cooperation of Calhoun and Dr. Michael Tidwell, the current president of UT Tyler.
“From the beginning, both presidents have been fully committed to the vision to grow the mission and impact of the University of Texas in Tyler. Dr. Calhoun and Dr. Tidwell have navigated the process to bring two great institutions together with great focus and collegiality.”Kevin Eltife, UT System Road of Regents Chairman