UT Health East Texas administers 33,000 COVID-19 vaccines in three months

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- UT Health has given 33, 198 COVID-19 vaccines during the three months since the health system started vaccinating people.

More than 19,500 of those vaccines were first doses, and the rest were second doses, which are administered three to four weeks after the first dose.

“We are pleased to be playing such a critical role in the vaccine rollout for East Texas,” said Dr. Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT Health East Texas. “It was no small challenge to stand up a vaccine clinic during the height of the pandemic, with so many of our caregivers on the front lines treating patients. But, we were honored the state chose us as a mass vaccine location. It’s a job we take seriously, and we are happy to do our part to help end the spread of this dreaded virus.”

The UT Health Science Center at Tyler received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in East Texas Dec. 15, and healthcare workers received the first vaccines that day.

Since then, UT Health East Texas has vaccinated hundreds of healthcare workers, first responders and other people who are considered high-risk.

Now, individuals who work in schools and child care qualify for a vaccine as well as those who are 50 years or older.

UT Health has been administering the shots at their main vaccine clinic UT Health North Campus at 11937 US Highway 271. They also have clinics at their regional hospitals.

Cummins encouraged people to get their vaccine as soon they qualify.

“We have to fight on several fronts in order to bring this pandemic under control,” Cummins said. “Vaccination is a huge part of that, but so are the simple things everyone can do like masking, handwashing and social distancing. It will take all of us working together to stop the spread of this virus.”

Vaccine appointments may be made here.

New appointments will continue to open at this link as more vaccine arrives. Those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to internet can call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.