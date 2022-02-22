TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas hospital is making the health of pre-mature babies a top priority. UT Health in Tyler received 50 infant CPR kits from the American Heart Association.

East Texas parents, of children who were in the NICU with cardiovascular issues, can put their fears at ease now, that UT Health has 50 new CPR kits.

“You want to make sure that you’re well prepared and this just really arms our families and parents with the tools that they need in case that scenario comes up. We never wish that, obviously, for anyone but we want our parents to feel prepared just in case,” says Jamie Morrison, UT Health.

Before parents take the kit home, nurses walk them through the process, showing them the inflatable baby inside, the instructional booklet and the how-to DVD.

“The beauty of these kits is that they can be shared within the family, so parents can take these kits home, share them with babysitters, grandparents, so there’s an army of caregivers that are trained to react in a chance of an emergency,” says Krista Sharp, American Heart Association.

Members of health other organizations, say these kits will be a great tool for parents, saving them money time and possibly their children’s lives.

“Keep our families together, I think means a lot us we don’t want to ship them out of town, to a bigger city to get the care that they need,” says Dr. Snehal Doshi, CEO for Millennium Neonatology.

Here’s an example of some of the exercises parents can do to prepare if things go wrong with their baby.

“The location of where to push, as well us teaching the families… to remember in a real scenario that it’s going to feel really deep it’s going to feel scary put you’re going to be empowered with the skills to have your baby,” says Jamie Morrison, UT Health

For the hospital and East Texas parents to receive more of these kits, the American Heart Association needs more donations.

If you would like to donate, you can right here: Ways to Give | Make a Donation | American Heart Association