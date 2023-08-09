TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Health East Texas reached an agreement with United Healthcare that will protect patients’ in-network access to UTHET facilities and providers.

“The agreement ensures patients will not experience any disruption in care,” UT Health said in a release.

The agreement with United Healthcare will maintain in-network access for everyone with commercial insurance and Medicare Advantage health plans.

“With a strong commitment to the region, UT Health East Texas is pleased to continue our partnership with UnitedHealthcare to deliver high-quality and affordable care to the community for years to come,” the health system said.