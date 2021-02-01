UT Health East Texas COVID-19 vaccines registration now available

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Registration for vaccine appointments are now available at UT Health East Texas.

The vaccines will be administered by appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted.

The appointments were made available Feb. 1 for those who fall under Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories.

Phase 1A includes:

Healthcare workers

First and last responders

Residents of long-term care facilities

Phase 1B includes:

Age 65 and older

Age 18 and older AND has at least one chronic medical condition that increases their risk for severe illness from COVID-19. (see the signup page for a list of conditions)

Individuals who meet the criteria above can make an appointment by going to www.signupgenius.com.

Vaccines will be administered at UT Health North Campus Tyler at 11937 U.S. Highway 271.

Appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the appointment patients will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes. Also, during that time another appointment will be scheduled. The Moderna vaccine is given in two doses, 28 days apart.