UT Health East Texas marks 1 year since receiving first batch of COVID vaccines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s been one year since the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in East Texas. The first batch came to UT Health in Tyler. Since the first shot last year, UT Health East Texas has given out 60,000 vaccines.

The hospital is marking the day with a ceremony and plaque dedication. UT Health was one of the first institutions in Texas to get the doses when the vaccine was hard to get. Once more doses became available, they put together a mass-vaccination clinic.

“I want to thank those that have gotten the vaccine and have gotten their boosters. They’re not only protecting themselves, but they are protecting others in our community,” says Kirk Calhoun, UT Tyler President.

Later becoming a state hub, today, the hospital continues to offer the vaccinations, boosters and doses for children.

“Oh it’s phenomenal because of the staff that worked so hard and were so dedicated during the past year despite high numbers during the pandemic and taking care of incredibly ill people. People worked around the clock to deliver these vaccines which are life saving,” said Julie Philley, Executive Vice President of Health Affairs.

UT Health was able to give out the first Pfizer dose to a staff member last year.

“I felt very grateful and honored, but mainly I felt very grateful that I recognized that was when we were going to turn the tide against COVID,” said Gary Viljoen, Director of Rehab Services at UT Health North Campus.

In a similar fashion today, another staff member received his booster shot. Pharmacy technician Johnnita Young recalls the day the vaccines arrived at the north campus, saying they only had three minutes to get the shots unpacked and in the freezer.

“It was very exciting. I mean we were all nervous, we didn’t know how it was going to flow, but it flowed pretty quick and pretty well,” said Johnnita Young, pharmacy tech 2 inpatient pharmacy.

UT Health East Texas hopes their continued efforts will help with favorable health outcomes for the community.