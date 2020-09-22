UT Health East Texas offers free risk assessment and prevention of heart disease seminar

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health East Texas will offer a free, virtual seminar at noon on Wednesday.

The seminar will feature a presentation on risk assessment and prevention for heart disease with board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Saima Zafar from UT Health East Texas Physicians Athens Cardiology.

Dr. Zafar will discuss your risks for heart diseases, how you can lower that risk and what tests are available to assess your risk.

The seminar is fee and you can register in advance at UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to receive an email with the direct link when the presentation starts.

When and if you register, you will also have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Zafar or find a cardiologist near you, please visit UTHealthEastTexasDoctors.com.