TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Health East Texas is set to build a 12 million dollar, two-story, 20,000-square-foot building in south Tyler to house orthopedics and sports medicine services.

The new building will be located on Old Jacksonville Highway, adjacent to the existing UT Health East Texas Physicians clinic on Three Lakes Parkway.

“This expansion is in response to the growth patterns in South Tyler and allows us to offer a more convenient and accessible medical office building, thereby delivering care more efficiently,” said Todd Hill, CEO of UT Health East Texas Physicians.

The first floor of the new building will house extended-hours urgent care, an imaging center and outpatient physical therapy. Urgent care will have an orthopedic emphasis, focusing on sprains, strains and possible broken bones or simple fractures. The second floor will be dedicated to UT Health’s growing orthopedics and sports medicine specialties.

“This facility will allow us to provide general orthopedic and sports medicine evaluations, fracture care and the full range of joint injections,” said Don McKay, market director of orthopedics and sports medicine. “With the population growth to the south, our goal is to provide convenient access for patients in South Tyler and surrounding communities.”

McKay noted the location also will be instrumental for graduate medical education in sports medicine and orthopedics, with an emphasis on training the caregivers of the future.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility is planned for 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, with an anticipated opening in mid to late 2024.