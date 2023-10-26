JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, UT Health partnered with the City of Jacksonville, Modine Manufacturing and Jacksonville ISD to host an event to spread the word about all of the available resources in their community.

“Having this, kind of multispecialty allows people to really connect on multiple levels of their healthcare whether, moms, dads, pregnant, non-pregnant,” said Adam Neewman, assistant professor of surgery OBGYN, UT Health Jacksonville.

They’re offering health screenings, nutritional awareness, and nutrition resources. “Flu shots, everyone is trying to get flu shots now and to be able to provide that for them,” said Tameeka Mitchell with Modine Manufacturing Human Resources.

There were more than 40 vendors for visitors to check out. “All those little things I think, make a big difference, for those that are busy, and lives are taken up,” said Dr. Neewman.

The event was showcasing all of the modern healthcare that they offer. “It allows folks to get an idea that we do have modern, up-to-date, cutting-edge orthopedic technology to offer for them,” said Dr. Rodgers Sessions, Orthopedic Surgeon, East Texas Orthopedic Institute

It’s also informing people about important appointments to schedule. “We had an 82-year-old lady that thought that she didn’t need to have mammograms any longer and she came and ask the questions about the mammogram because she heard about this health fair,” said ReNissa Wade, the City of Jacksonville Assistant City Manger.

One woman was able to get the screening on the spot. “I am only seeing smiles so, that’s a good thing to see,” said Dr. Neewman.

Event organizers were happy that the first year, was a great turnout with the public.

“Satisfying to know that we can provide services for these folks and they don’t have to leave town,” said Sessions.