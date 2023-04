JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — UT Health Jacksonville received a threat against the facility and issued a lockdown on Tuesday, officials said.

The lockdown was issued as a precautionary measure, according to a statement.

“Our security team and local law enforcement are aware of the threat and are working to resolve the matter,” UT Health East Texas said in a statement.

The hospital system said the safety of the patients, team members and visitors is their priority.