JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Jacksonville is hosting a free community health fair on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.
UT Health Jacksonville, City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville ISD and Modine Manufacturing have partnered to create the event where over 46 vendors will provide resources to the community.
The event will include:
- UT Health mobile mammography coach
- Flu vaccines
- Free health screenings
- The East Texas Food Bank
- Food trucks
- Music
People interested in getting the flu vaccine are advised to bring their health insurance card. The UT Health mobile mammography will begin appointments at 9 a.m.
People can schedule an appointment in advance by calling 903-531-8000. According to a release, representatives will also be on hand during the fair to sign up uninsured individuals who need a mammogram at no cost.