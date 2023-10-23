JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Jacksonville is hosting a free community health fair on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.

UT Health Jacksonville, City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville ISD and Modine Manufacturing have partnered to create the event where over 46 vendors will provide resources to the community.

The event will include:

  • UT Health mobile mammography coach
  • Flu vaccines
  • Free health screenings
  • The East Texas Food Bank
  • Food trucks
  • Music

People interested in getting the flu vaccine are advised to bring their health insurance card. The UT Health mobile mammography will begin appointments at 9 a.m.

People can schedule an appointment in advance by calling 903-531-8000. According to a release, representatives will also be on hand during the fair to sign up uninsured individuals who need a mammogram at no cost.