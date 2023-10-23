JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Jacksonville is hosting a free community health fair on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.

UT Health Jacksonville, City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville ISD and Modine Manufacturing have partnered to create the event where over 46 vendors will provide resources to the community.

The event will include:

UT Health mobile mammography coach

Flu vaccines

Free health screenings

The East Texas Food Bank

Food trucks

Music

People interested in getting the flu vaccine are advised to bring their health insurance card. The UT Health mobile mammography will begin appointments at 9 a.m.

People can schedule an appointment in advance by calling 903-531-8000. According to a release, representatives will also be on hand during the fair to sign up uninsured individuals who need a mammogram at no cost.