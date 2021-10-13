UT Health nurse celebrates 50 years in medical field

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Since 1985, Charles Beene has served at UT Health Tyler as Orthopedic Coordinator. Along with his milestone anniversary, he has also celebrated his 77th birthday.

Charles Beene started off in the military working as a scrub tech. After serving for a couple of years, he then went off to nursing school, where he was just one of two males.

“Both of us are ex-military,” said Beene. “We were both medics. There were 25 of us graduating in my class.”

Beene has never left the East Texas community. In fact, after his graduation in 1971, Beene started at the Tyler hospital which he has seen grow and transform over the decades. Not only has he witnessed physical expansions at the hospital, but the biggest transformation is the medical equipment they’ve used over the years.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes in the equipment and stuff that we use since I first started. From doing everything by hand to now using robots to do some of the procedures with,” said Beene.

The impact Charles Beene hopes to leave behind is sharing the knowledge he’s gained in the past 50 years of nursing.

“It’s being able to help people and get to know people, and having a good working relationship with the doctors,” said Beene.

Beene shared that sooner or later he’s going to have to slow down. For now, he’s not sure when that will happen.

“I never thought that this would be something I’d be doing for this length of time. This is the first real job I had after getting out of the military and I just stayed with it,” said Beene. “It’s been very rewarding, focusing on one day at a time and helping those in need.”