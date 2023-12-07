TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ardent Health Services, the parent company of UT Health, said that their Epic electronic medical record platform and other critical systems have been restored following a cyberattack last week.

“We continue to make progress and, today, Ardent successfully restored access to Epic, our electronic medical record platform, and other core clinical and business systems,” said Ardent. “We are working around the clock to bring the remaining systems back online as quickly and safely as possible, and will continue to provide updates on our progress.”

Emergency rooms are now accepting patients through ambulances and their clinics are back open but some non-emergency procedures are still paused while the company continues to repair various systems.