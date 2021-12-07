UT Health receives 2021 Top Teaching Hospital Award from Leapfrog Group

DORCHESTER – APRIL 05: Dominique Entzminger, a physician assistant of family medicine, wears a stethoscope during an examination at the Codman Square Health Center April 5, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. State lawmakers approved a health care reform bill March 4 that would make Massachusetts the first state in the nation to require all its citizens have some form of health insurance. Governor Mitt Romney is scheduled to sign the bill next week. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health North Campus in Tyler received a 2021 Top Teaching Hospital Award from The Leapfrog Group.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, and there were only two medical facilities selected as Top Teaching Hospitals in Texas, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

This recognition is a top hospital award, and there are difficult requirements that must be met to receive it. The Leapfrog Group is a watchdog organization that is known for setting standards for healthcare safety and quality.

“UT Health North Campus Tyler is honored to be recognized by Leapfrog as one of the nation’s top hospitals,” said Cody Boyd, CEO of UT Health North Campus Tyler. “I’m proud of our physicians and staff for providing excellent care for our patients, their families and each other, and helping to train the next generation of clinical providers. Patient safety has and will always be a top priority for us, and it has never been more important than it is today.”

More than 2,200 hospitals were reviewed to receive the award. 105 hospitals were finalists and chosen as Top Hospitals, this included:

8 Top Children’s Hospitals

46 Top General Hospitals

23 Top Rural Hospitals

72 Top Teaching Hospitals

In order to qualify for the award, hospitals must be assessed on different categories such as infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors. The tough standards are mentioned in Leapfrog Group’s top hospital methodology.

“We are pleased to recognize UT Health North Campus Tyler this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Health North Campus Tyler has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the East Texas community. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, click here.