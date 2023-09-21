TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Retirees from the UT Health Science Center are invited to join a lunch group that is starting back up for the first time since the pandemic.

Members gathered Thursday for some Mexican food and talked about the expansion. The group is made up of people who have worked at the UT Health Science Center, some of them before the University of Texas name was even associated with the center.

A group that started with four members has grown to more than 30.

UT Center retiree Norma Kennedy said retirees from all areas of the hospital are welcome. The group currently has members that were nurses, housekeepers, respiratory therapists and more.

“Just to meet and greet, all of us as a family in UT and have worked together and bonded and are still bonding,” Kennedy said.

The group is inviting any former employees of the UT Health Science Center on Highway 271 to join them for their monthly luncheon.

Anyone interested in becoming a member can contact Norma Kennedy at 903-561-8829 or 903-730-0348.