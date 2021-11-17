UT Health paramedic dies in 2-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Hunt County

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A UT Health paramedic died in a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Hunt County, according to DPS.
DPS Highway Patrol Troopers received a call Wednesday around 6:55 p.m. to a major crash on U.S. 69 north of Greenville, said DPS Sergeant Kyle Bradford.
An initial investigation revealed, a Peterbilt rock-hauler truck was backing up across the two lanes of traffic along U.S. 69.
A UT Health East Texas EMS ambulance was heading south on U.S. 69, and were unaware of the truck-tractor. The vehicle crashed into the truck-tractor, and this killed the driver of the ambulance.
The passenger of the ambulance was transported to UT Health East Texas in stable condition, and the driver of the truck-tractor was not injured.
Officials are still investigating the crash, and no other information is available currently.
UT Health East Texas released the following statement:
“We are devastated by the loss of one of our team members who was involved in a two-vehicle accident while on duty Wednesday night. Another crew member was also injured.
Our thoughts are with the team member’s family and friends. Our prayers are also with the injured crew member who is being treated.
We have trained crisis counselors available to provide support for colleagues and employees at this difficult time.”
