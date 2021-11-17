UT Health paramedic dies in 2-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Hunt County

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A UT Health paramedic died in a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Hunt County, according to DPS.

DPS Highway Patrol Troopers received a call Wednesday around 6:55 p.m. to a major crash on U.S. 69 north of Greenville, said DPS Sergeant Kyle Bradford.

An initial investigation revealed, a Peterbilt rock-hauler truck was backing up across the two lanes of traffic along U.S. 69.

A UT Health East Texas EMS ambulance was heading south on U.S. 69, and were unaware of the truck-tractor. The vehicle crashed into the truck-tractor, and this killed the driver of the ambulance.

The passenger of the ambulance was transported to UT Health East Texas in stable condition, and the driver of the truck-tractor was not injured.

Officials are still investigating the crash, and no other information is available currently.

UT Health East Texas released the following statement: