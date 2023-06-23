CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – UT Health East Texas EMS has announced that they will expand their coverage to Panola County starting on June 28.

The expansion comes after the Panola County Commissioner’s Court unanimously approved a contract with UT Health EMS on Tuesday, according to a press release. The expansion means that UT Health EMS will now provide ground ambulance and helicopter coverage to over 4,600 square miles across six East Texas counties.

“With more than 50 ambulances, three active helicopters and one helicopter in reserve that are strategically located across the region, our emergency teams are equipped to provide rapid access to care across East Texas,” said UT Health East Texas EMS CEO, John Smith. “We are thrilled to extend our reach to Panola County and honored to start serving the residents of Panola County with the high-quality care we are known for throughout East Texas.”

According to UT Health, three state-of-the-art ground ambulances will serve Panola County and their EMS office on Ballpark Road will be upgraded.

The previous EMS provider’s memberships will be honored by UT Health EMS until they expire. Customers who renew with UT Health EMS will have a discounted price and City of Carthage residents who pay for EMS through their water bill will also have to sign up.

For more information or to sign up visit UT Health online.