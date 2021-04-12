UT Health Tyler donates 9 trees to Tyler Parks and Recreation to celebrate NICU construction

A group of UT Health Tyler leaders and medical staff gathered at Lindsey Park in March to help plant the nine trees UT Health Tyler donated to the city of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department. The trees represent the nine beds being added as part of the hospital’s NICU construction.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Tyler donated nine trees to the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to celebrate the construction of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Lecia Bowman said UT Health worked with the City of Tyler to donate nine trees to symbolize the nine neonatal beds that they are adding.

The traditional groundbreaking ceremony was not held due to pandemic restrictions, leaders from UT Health Tyler and a few partnering physicians gathered to celebrate the planting of the trees.

The trees were placed around soccer fields at Lindsey Park.

“We thought this would be a special way to symbolize the nine neonatal beds being added as part of our NICU construction, while giving something additional to the community,” said Vicki Briggs, chief executive officer of UT Health Tyler. “One day these trees will provide much needed shade for our families during the warmer months.”

The NICU is scheduled to open later this year. The facility will offer intensive care for sick infants in the Tyler area and allow the ability to transfer high-risk mothers and infants from regional hospitals in Athens, Henderson and Jacksonville who were previously sent to Dallas for a higher level of care.

UT Health Tyler’s chief executive officer Vicki Briggs said that the ability to care for babies in the rare event they need neonatal intensive care is very important.