TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Health Tyler has named Zach Dietze as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The organization said that Dietze is an experienced healthcare executive who most recently served as chief operating officer of Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before that, he served as assistant administrator, then as CEO of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and as a program manager at Harris Health System in Houston.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach back to Texas and to UT Health East Texas. He is a people-first, physician-driven leader who understands that serving people is at the heart of everything we do,” said Donald Baker, market president of UT Health East Texas. “Zach’s focus on safety, quality and service fits our culture, and his experience, especially in graduate medical education, will help us continue to fulfill our purpose of caring for our patients, their families and each other.”

Dietze received his bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Austin and his Master of Healthcare Administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.