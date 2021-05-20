UT Health Tyler offers new treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- More than 7 million people are living with atrial fibrillation. On Thursday, UT Health Tyler began offering another form of treatment for heart patients.

AFib is an abnormal rhythm of the heart that increases your risk of blood clots.

An implant that UT Health showed on Thursday could help people who are at a higher risk of stroke.

This device specifically helps patients who typically have to take long term blood thinners for that issue. It is called a Watchman flx.

The device serves a huge purpose. It is a blockage tool that keeps blood from passing into areas it’s not supposed to go.

This is the only FDA approved implant of it’s kind.

Dr. Raul Torres, an electrophysiologist at UT Health Tyler, placed the hospital’s first watchman device.

“It is an interventional procedure, meaning we don’t have to open up the patient. The way that we enter into the heart is through using some needles. We go from the groin into the heart and we aim into the little structure. We deploy this device,” said Torres.

The hospital has treated 30 patients until now.

Torres also mentioned this benefits patients who are unable to take blood thinners or not handle them well.

Implants are successful around 95% of the time, he said.

According to doctors, 20% of stroke patients have AFib, and 100,000 people across the world have received the device.