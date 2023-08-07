TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New medical cutting-edge technology is now available here in East Texas. UT Health has spent $1.5 million to acquire the Loop X innovative technology from Brain Lab.

UT Health launched Loop X two months ago and has already seen great results in repairing trauma in the brain and spine.

It is meant to be more precise and accurate during complex surgeries and minimize the patient’s care after surgery.

“It’s three dimensional, it’s live and we have much better resolution and accuracy,” said Dr. Paul Detwiler, chairman of neurological surgery and director of the neurological institute at UT Health East Texas.

Patients who need this surgery will not have to drive to Dallas for this technology now. It will take being the only trauma 1 center in East Texas to the next level.

“East Texas and Tyler is a growing population and it’s a place you can retire to and they may need complex procedures eventually performed on them and this provides us with opportunity to provide that level of care,” said Jimmy Clark, Vice President of Operations.

Loop X has four major components: the robotic arm, a tracker, 3D imaging and a scanner to use after the operation is completed.

“This is a guide device [robot arm] that we use to drill holes during thoracic surgery, lumbar surgery to place pedicle screws and these balls are tracing balls,” said Dr. Detwiler.

Results are immediate after surgery is over and the scanner is used to check if the screws are in place. This is compared to waiting until the next day to scan and review the screw placement.

“If there was a malposition screw or incomplete decompression or an electrode was placed in the wrong position, you wouldn’t find out about it till the next day,” said Dr. Detwiler.

35 cases have successfully been done in the last two months since launching Loop X at UT Health.

One surgery included deep brain surgery with the patient awake the entire time.

“How many screws that were placed were misplaced and you caught it on the scan and had to reposition them? That is zero, all of the screws that we’ve placed when we brought the scanner in before we woke the patient up were all in proper anatomical position,” said Dr. Detwiler.

Post-op care is also minimal and limits any time needing a redo surgery.

“Smaller incisions, smaller exposure. And certainly less post-operative pain, so we will be able to mobilize the patients faster,” said Dr. Detwiler.

In the beginning stages, surgeries might take longer, but once they are used to the technology, Detwiler believes Loop X will shave 20 to 30 minutes off of surgery time.

Loop X is also being used in the classroom to teach the next generation of East Texas doctors.

“We view ourselves as an academic institute and want to be a training hub for future caregivers not only here in Tyler, but throughout the East Texas region,” said Clark.

This technology will strive to give the best care to patients in East Texas and across state lines

Loop X technology is looking towards being used in other specialties at UT Health like urology and orthopedics.