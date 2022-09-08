TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas institutions were ranked number three for being granted the most patents in 2021, according to the National Academy of Inventors’ (NAI) and Intellectual Property Owners Association’s (IPO) annual global rankings.

The UT system has many trailblazers in their respective fields, and they receive a patent every 1.4 days on average. UT institutions have been in the top five on the list for the past four years. For 2021, they moved up in rank from fourth to third and received 203 utility patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The NAI and IPO have shared their report with rankings every year since 2013 to show how significant patents are to university research. Public and private universities and university systems are assessed in the rankings.

“UT institutions are committed to making discoveries, solving problems, supporting industry needs and creating opportunities for Texans through research and innovation,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “The patents produced across our system serve as a catalyst for positive change and opportunity, and helped UT institutions generate $128 million in licensed technologies in 2021.”

According to the report, the top 10 universities worldwide in 2021, in order of ranking, are: The University of California System, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The University of Texas System, King Abdulaziz University, Stanford University, Purdue Research Foundation, Harvard College, Arizona State University, California Institute of Technology and Tsinghua University.

The 13 UT institutions spent around $3.5 billion in research and development for fiscal year 2021. The school system said they do this to help Texans, find treatments for deadly diseases and to try to improve the Texas economy.

Federally-sponsored research expenditures also said the UT system’s research success ranks at number one in Texas and number two in the nation.

The NAI Report ranks the top 100 universities. To see the full report, click here.