TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler has been forced to adjust their summer camp programs due to current high temperatures.

“We are doing our best to combat any kind of heat exhaustion,” Camp Coordinator Ashleigh Dinkins said. “Our staff members are trying to look for students that are showing signs of distress to maybe move them indoors, put them in shade or get them water.”

With temperatures hitting triple digits this month, the camp is putting an emphasis on making sure children attending their summer camps are staying hydrated and cool through the day.

“We are making sure everyone has some time indoors as well as outdoors to combat any kind of heat exhaustion,” said Dinkins.

Staff members are asking all campers to bring their own water bottles to fill up, and finding other ways to keep the children cooled down.

Dinkins also said that the rec sports camp has adjusted its schedule to give campers time at the pool twice a day.

Local sports medicine physician Dr. Rebecca Pebbles says it is imperative for children to stay hydrated while outside.

“Kids can be a little bit tougher to gauge because they may not recognize their symptoms or they may not be able to adequately tell you what’s going on,” said Pebbles.

It is recommended by Pebbles that overheated individuals find somewhere to cool off whether it be in the shade or going inside because “heat injury or heat illness is a very real thing.”

Pebbles said it’s not a good idea to spend an extended amount of time outside if you aren’t used to it, and that sunscreen should be applied before any outdoor plans.

“You need to gradually expose yourself to the heat over a course of about two weeks,” Pebbles said.

Officials say if you pass out from the heat, throw up or start to have any confusion to seek medical attention immediately because it could be signs of a heat stroke.