UT Tyler Board of Regents votes to get land for new school of medicine

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler School of Medicine is now closer to reality today after the UT Board of Regents voted to purchase the land needed in the Rose City.

The location of the five acres of land was not unexpected.

“It makes sense for it to be — the graduate medical education building — to be by the hospitals. The medical school serves all three of our hospitals in our community. We wanted it in the hospital district, so that location really makes the most sense,” said Kevin Eltife, Chairman of the UT Board of Regents.

The school will be in the heart of the medical district off College Avenue by South Beckham Avenue and East Lake Street. School officials say they are excited to get construction underway.

“I hope we can complete design and break ground within the next nine months,” said Dr. Kirk Calhoun, the UT Tyler President.

The school of medicine is still waiting for accreditation approval from the liaison committee on medical education, but that shouldn’t delay the doors from opening.

“Our students, our learners, the opportunity to learn in that setting and experience that setting is absolutely critical to having first class programs at University of Texas at Tyler,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun added, he is thankful for everyone involved in the creation of the new school of medicine.

UT Tyler is working to have the school fully operational by June 2023, and the inaugural class of 40 students will receive full-tuition scholarships.