TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler had a record-breaking enrollment year, with its highest number of enrolled freshmen class for the third year in a row.

In addition to high enrollment, the university has been able to increase their retention among transfer, graduate and professional students. The overall enrollment for the fall of 2023 is 9,761 students, with just over 13% of those being first time freshmen.

“We welcome all new and returning students to this academic year,” said UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun, MD, FACP. “UT Tyler is one of the fastest growing institutions as noted by the most recent Chronicle of Higher Education Almanac, and I want to thank our faculty and staff for their outstanding efforts in support of our recruitment and retention initiatives.”

According to UT Tyler, the fall 2023 enrollment highlights include:

Largest entering freshman class in institutional history – 1,328

Largest First-Time-In-College (non-CAP) students in institutional history – 1,181

Highest number of top 10% incoming freshmen – 232

Highest number of top 25% incoming freshmen – 548

Highest increase in new transfers in the last three years – 1,163

Highest increase in new graduate students in at least the last five years – 692

“Through outreach to the community, we were able to build stronger relationships with our East Texas high school community and higher education partners,” said David Barron, UT Tyler vice president of enrollment management. “The University of Texas at Tyler is becoming a first-choice, four-year university for our local high school and transfer students.”