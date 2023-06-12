TYLER, Texas (KETK) — UT Tyler plans to make noise in the community this summer through hosting a percussion camp, a jazz camp and a brass camp.

This summer, the UT Tyler School of Performing Arts is hosting three music camps for music lovers in East Texas. The university is proud to offer their first-ever percussion camp, a jazz camp that is going strong for the sixth year in a row, and a brass camp for the second year in a row led by Doctor Jeremy McBain.

“Ours are more specialized so students get a chance to be in smaller groups and get more individualized instruction from the faculty,” said McBain.

The variety of ensembles that are featured at the camp include trumpet ensembles, a trombone choir and a large brass ensemble horn choir. Interim director of the UT School of Performing Arts, Sarah Roberts, explained who is involved in the camp.

“We’re so excited to have our wonderful UT Tyler faculty that is teaching at these camps, but we also like to include wonderful, talented members of our community as well… our brass camping and jazz camp feature two outstanding professional musicians who are coming in to give guests concerts and guest lectures,” said Roberts.

At the brass camp, Elmer Churampi, a Yamaha performing artist and a member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, will be the guest lecturer for a day. At the jazz camp, Grammy nominated jazz pianist Sergio Pamies will teach the students and give performances for the public. Pamies also teaches at the Cincinnati Conservatory of music.

True Vine Brewing Company will be hosting an array of events the last week of June. Wednesday, June 28 is the community jazz jam, in which anybody in the community can come and jam with the students and faculty. Thursday night, June 29, they will host the faculty and guest artists concert, and then Friday, June 30, will be the camper concert.

To find out more information about the UT Tyler music camps, visit UTTyler.edu/music.