TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy Longview campus has made the inaugural Texas Accelerating Women’s Success and Mastery (AWSM) in Computer Science Honor Roll.

To be considered an inaugural AWSM in CS Honor Roll School, women must make up at least 50% of the high school computer science course enrollment for the 2021-22 school year. UA-Longview is one of less than 100 secondary schools in Texas to meet this criteria.

“We are honored to receive an award that focuses on fostering female participation in computer science,” said Dr. Jo Ann Simmons, UA superintendent. “Our environment provides students at a young age with the opportunities to be innovative and problem solvers. Students are engaged in STEM activities on a daily basis, while participating in learning centered around real-world applications. This environment paired with high-performing teachers allows students to develop a love for learning while continuing to grow.”

The inaugural AWSM in CS Honor Roll was announced last week at the annual WeTeach_CS Summit held in Houston. The WeTeach_CS Summit is a professional development event for K-12 computing in Texas. The event holds workshops, panels and nationally recognized guest speakers who educate and empower attendees to “advance the goal of equitable CS education for all students.”

“I want to extend my congratulations and recognition to UT Tyler University Academy-Longview for their exceptional work in this area,” said Dr. Joy Schwartz, UT Austin CS education specialist and EPIC program representative. “The school’s efforts are making a real difference in the lives of female students, and I hope that other institutions will follow their lead in promoting diversity and inclusion in STEM.”

AWSM is part of UT Austin’s Expanding Pathways in Computing, or EPIC, program. This program is “dedicated to broadening participation in K-12 computing, particularly for young women, who make up only about 27% of the students enrolled in high school computer science courses in Texas.”