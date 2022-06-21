TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center at the University of Texas at Tyler shared their lineup of the performances East Texans can expect for the 2022-2023 season.
Officials said this season will be “unstoppable.” They will have Broadway shows, concerts, comedy, magic, children’s shows and distinguished lectures.
People can buy tickets on June 27. Cowan Center Circle members can buy tickets to a single show beginning on Aug. 15. Tickets for each show go on sale about four weeks before each event.
To purchase season tickets, patrons can call the Cowan Center Box Office at 903-566-7424. For more information on the performances, click here.
There are five subscription series:
- The Performing Arts Series (tickets as low as $165)
- Broadway Series (tickets as low as $125)
- BIG Series (tickets as low a $107)
- Distinguished Lecture Series (tickets as low as $44)
- Kids @ Night Series (tickets as low as $67)
- The special event and arts in education events tickets can be purchased individually.
Click below to see a list of the performances:
Performing Arts Series
The Texas Tenors
Oct. 1, 2022 7:30 p.m.
R.E.S.P.E.C.T
Nov. 10, 2022 7:30 p.m.
The Doo Wop Project
Jan. 24, 2023 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Irish Dance Company
March 2, 2023 7:30 p.m.
Broadway Series
Annie
March 22, 2023 7:30 p.m.
Chicago – The Musical
April 13, 2023 7:30 p.m.
Tootsie
May 4, 2023 7:30 p.m.
BIG Series
Justin Willman
Sept. 24, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Joel McHale
Feb. 16, 2023 7:30 p.m.
Michael Carbonaro – Lies on Stage
April 20, 2023 7:30 p.m.
Special Event
Chicago band
Oct. 29, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Distinguished Lecture Series
Daymond Johnson
Oct. 4, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Feb. 7, 2023 7:30 p.m.
Arts in Education for Schools
Lightwire Theater – The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare
Sept. 22, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School
Dec. 2, 2022 7:30 p.m.
Kids @ Night Series
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Nov. 17, 2022 6:30 p.m.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
April 15, 2023 6:30 p.m.