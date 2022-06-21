TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center at the University of Texas at Tyler shared their lineup of the performances East Texans can expect for the 2022-2023 season.

Officials said this season will be “unstoppable.” They will have Broadway shows, concerts, comedy, magic, children’s shows and distinguished lectures.

People can buy tickets on June 27. Cowan Center Circle members can buy tickets to a single show beginning on Aug. 15. Tickets for each show go on sale about four weeks before each event.

To purchase season tickets, patrons can call the Cowan Center Box Office at 903-566-7424. For more information on the performances, click here.

There are five subscription series:

The Performing Arts Series (tickets as low as $165)

Broadway Series (tickets as low as $125)

BIG Series (tickets as low a $107)

Distinguished Lecture Series (tickets as low as $44)

Kids @ Night Series (tickets as low as $67)

The special event and arts in education events tickets can be purchased individually.

Click below to see a list of the performances:

Performing Arts Series

The Texas Tenors

Oct. 1, 2022 7:30 p.m.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T

Nov. 10, 2022 7:30 p.m.

The Doo Wop Project

Jan. 24, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Irish Dance Company

March 2, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Broadway Series

Annie

March 22, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Chicago – The Musical

April 13, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Tootsie

May 4, 2023 7:30 p.m.

BIG Series

Justin Willman

Sept. 24, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Joel McHale

Feb. 16, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Michael Carbonaro – Lies on Stage

April 20, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Special Event

Chicago band

Oct. 29, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Distinguished Lecture Series

Daymond Johnson

Oct. 4, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Doris Kearns Goodwin

Feb. 7, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Arts in Education for Schools

Lightwire Theater – The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare

Sept. 22, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School

Dec. 2, 2022 7:30 p.m.

Kids @ Night Series

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Nov. 17, 2022 6:30 p.m.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

April 15, 2023 6:30 p.m.