UT Tyler Cowan Center gives update on ZZ Top performance in December

INDIO, CA – APRIL 25: Musicians Dusty Hill (L) and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Around two weeks after the death of ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, the UT Tyler Cowan Center announced that the ZZ Top show on Dec. 1 is still scheduled at this time.

In a tweet the UT Tyler Cowan Center said, “We join in mourning the loss of Rock & Roll Legend Dusty Hill and send our condolences to the ZZ Top family.”

We join in mourning the loss of Rock & Roll Legend Dusty Hill and send our condolences to the ZZ Top family. Our Dec 1 show is still scheduled at this time, with long-time friend of the band Elwood Francis sitting in on bass. Any updates will be shared as soon as they are avail. pic.twitter.com/Cava04Wi9Z — UTTyler Cowan Center (@CowanCenter) August 13, 2021

According to the UT Tyler Cowan Center, a longtime friend of the band and the group’s guitar tech for 20 years, Elwood Francis, will be sitting on bass.

The UTTC announced that ZZ Top would be performing for its 25th anniversary season in 2021-2022.

Hill has passed away at the age of 72 in his sleep at his home in Houston on July 28.

Previously, the band announced that Hill would go back to Texas while the band was on tour to “address a hip issue.” Guitar tech Elwood Francis filled his place on tour.

ZZ Top has come to East Texas before, playing at the Oil Palace in April 2010 and October 2012.

According to TMZ, Hill is a founding member of the band since 1969. He is one of the two famous bearded, sunglasses wearing members of the band, along with Billy Gibbons.

Tickets for the for the concert will go on sale Aug. 30 for members, Sept. 1 for online sales for subscriptions and Oct. 25 for the public.