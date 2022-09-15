TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler College of Engineering was ranked in the top 50 undergraduate engineering programs nationwide by the U.S. News and World Report this week. A rise from last year’s ranking of 75.

The program was ranked at 42, and the university said this is the second year UT Tyler ranked as the highest Texas public institution for undergraduate engineering programs.

“We are pleased to be recognized by such prestigious publications as U.S. News and World Report and Washington Monthly,” UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun said. “I want to thank the deans and faculty for their commitment to providing our students with the best education.”

The university offers degree programs in chemical, civil, electrical and mechanical engineering. In addition, a new computer engineering program is set to launch next fall.