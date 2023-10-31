TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy announced on Tuesday that 22 first-year students have received their white coats.

“Receiving your first white coat is a significant moment for students, as they officially enter the

profession of pharmacy,” Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean Dr. Amy Schwartz said. “The faculty and student body look forward to officially welcoming our new students to the profession and the Fisch College of Pharmacy family.”

The ceremony marks the beginning of their Doctor of Pharmacy Education at UT Tyler, and keynote speaker Jay Bueche encouraged the pharmacy students to be a positive force for change.

During the ceremony, students recited the Pledge of Professionalism and wore their white coats, which the university said symbolizes their commitment to prioritize clinical service and care.