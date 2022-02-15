TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler Office of Admissions has awarded high school students in East Texas with the UT Tyler Honors Scholar Scholarship for fall 2022.

“This is a competitive scholarship in the amount of $10,000. Recipients will be part of the UT Tyler Honors Program and will live on campus in the Honors Living Learning Community,” stated a news release.

On Tuesday, UT Tyler officials surprised students at Whitehouse High School, Bishop TK Gorman, Tyler Early College High School and Tyler Legacy High School.

UT Tyler plans on visiting other school in East Texas.