TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler’s head men’s basketball coach, Louis Wilson, resigned from his position on Monday, according to the university.

Wilson was with the Patriots for four seasons. He became coach before the 2019-2020 season and was key to helping the team move into the NCAA Division II level. His overall record was 45-56 (.446).

“We are thankful for the quality of student-athletes coach Wilson and his staff brought to campus,” said Dr. Howard Patterson, the UT Tyler Vice President for Athletics. “The talent level that competed for UT Tyler produced an exciting product on the court. We wish coach Wilson all the best in his future endeavors and thank him for positioning the men’s basketball program to take the next step toward national prominence.”

For the 2022-2023 season, UT Tyler had a 9-17 overall record and a 5-17 mark in Lone Star Conference play.

“We worked tirelessly and we are very proud of the construction work done by the young men and staff we brought in here to build this program of W.E. the past four years,” Wilson said. “Our young men are good citizens, who are good students and achieved a lot of success on the court, evidenced by having been nationally-ranked in each of the last two seasons. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity we were given to lead here the past four years. ‘We have fought the good fight, we have finished this race and we have kept the faith.’ We wish the program and university great success moving forward.”

The university announced they will immediately begin to search for a new coach throughout the United States.