TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of TEXAS (CPRIT) oversight committee approved approximately $3.5 million for the the University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center (HSC) to fund two CPRIT cancer prevention related programs.

The DEFEAT (Delivering Education, Focused Navigation, and Equitable Access throughout East Texas) program will focus on recruiting underserved and uninsured women, between 40 to 75 years of age, to have proper access to breast cancer screenings.

The grant will impact mostly rural populations access to delivery of education and provision of breast cancer screening services. It aims to reach populations that have statistically shown greater incidence rates related to breast cancer in the Northeast Texas region.

“People in East Texas have many challenges when it comes to preventive health care. In partnering with our communities, we hope to provide more timely breast cancer screens in order to detect disease at earlier stages.” Paul McGaha, DO, MPH, Department Chair of Preventive Medicine and Population Health

In addition to the new DEFEAT program, grant money will be used for the continued expansion of Colorectal Cancer Prevention “Screening to Optimize Prevention of CRC in East Texas.”

Grant money will be initiated on Sept 1. With a mission to improve educational and healthcare outcome for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate programs to 10,000 students. UT Tyler recently merged with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler.

