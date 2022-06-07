TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler will be hosting a summer camp this week designated to help high school students explore medical careers.

Through the Medical Scholars Academy, the university will provide a five-day experience. Most participants have been from rural areas where the nearest hospital can be miles away. For those students, the camp can be an inside look of what it’s like working for a medical facility.

One Hughes Springs ISD student said this camp was a big step toward her future job.

“I’m a type one diabetic so… I was in the ICU a little bit when I was diagnosed and my rn nurse the night nurse I had she inspired me. I guess just watching her and everything, she just made me feel comfortable where I was and everything,” said Haley Crews, an upcoming senior at Hughes Springs ISD.

On Tuesday, the camp focused on certifying participants to recognize and control life-threatening bleeding.

This was UT Tyler’s 10th year holding the program.