TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler is opening doors for those seeking a higher education with a celebration on Wednesday honoring high school seniors for being the top of their class.

Students were given an excellence scholarship of $8,000. There were seniors from more than fifty schools across East Texas that were hand picked for their grades and by reaching the top 25 percent of their class.

Today’s celebration gives students the chance for a better future. Organizers also say applicants are selected based on outstanding work in high school including good grades and participation in programs.

“Great opportunity here for celebrating our students. We’re so excited to show and recognize our academic achievement here, not just for UT Tyler but for the whole of East Texas.” David Barron, Assoc. Vice President of University Open Enrollment