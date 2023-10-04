TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday morning, UT Tyler hosted it’s fifth annual top 25 percent celebration in the Patriot Plaza.

This event recognizes the top students in each graduating class who are automatically accepted into UT Tyler.

Approximately 1,600 students representing 66 high schools in the East Texas, Dallas and Houston areas showed up to the event.

“We, of course, we believe in higher education, especially I believe in what beauty education means. And we’re so happy to be here in Tyler and to serve East Texas. That’s our primary focus. And these top 25% students clearly meet the eligibility to come to us, Tyler, and become part of this fabulous family.” UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun

UT Tyler is focused on training their students on real life experiences by providing more opportunities with the addition of the new medical school and nursing building.