TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a $35 million expansion for their School of Nursing building.

UT System Chairman Kevin Eltife was present, along with UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun, UT Tyler Executive Vice President of Health Affairs Julie Philley and UT Tyler School of Nursing Dean Barbara Haas.

Calling this expansion “critically important,” Calhoun said it will allow UT Tyler to expand the number of nurses and the various disciplines and expertise they bring to the table.

“My particular academic discipline is medicine and I’m a physician,” Calhoun said. “I was just telling our nursing faculty that no one appreciates a well-trained, high-quality nurse as much as a smart MD. I really appreciate the fact that we’re producing those well-trained, high-quality nurses for this community.”

The college of Nursing is the largest college on the UT Tyler campus with roughly 2,000 students, Calhoun explained. He expects the program to get even larger in the future.

“UT Tyler is going to have a real impact on the healthcare of East Texas long into the future,” Calhoun said.

This expansion will bring modern laboratories, cutting-edge technology and more space for a larger nursing class.

“We’re so blessed in this community,” Eltife said. “We have incredible city and county governments, and with UT Tyler, Tyler Junior College and Texas College, we have the basics for an incredible education system. It’s already in place, we’re just enhancing it more.”

UT Tyler’s nursing program already has plenty of accolades. In January, the U.S. News and World Report named The University of Texas at Tyler’s Master of Science in Nursing among the nation’s top 25 best online master’s in nursing programs.